Hot-hitting rookie McLain, Steer lead Reds past Cubs 8-5 for 3-game sweep

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 15. The right-hander was 0-3 with a 12.98 ERA in his previous four starts.

Alexis Díaz worked the ninth for his 12th save. Dansby Swanson singled with one out, but Díaz struck out Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki to close it out.

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly (5-2) permitted five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first loss since April 3. He went 5-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his previous nine starts.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth. TJ Friedl had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Newman's bases-loaded walk in a 13-pitch at-bat against Jeremiah Estrada brought home another run.

Steer's seventh homer drove in Jonathan India and gave the Reds a 7-3 lead in the sixth. Senzel added an RBI double in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Codi Heuer (recovery from Tommy John surgery) retired the four hitters he faced, striking out two, in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. ... RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) played catch on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following an off day, RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 2.65 ERA) faces Boston RHP Brayan Bello (3-2, 4.08 ERA) on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA) takes the mound against Tampa Bay RHP Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA) on Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

