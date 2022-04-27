Hosmer's 1st HR of season in 8-run burst, Padres beat Reds

In the fourth, Reds starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-3) gave up seven straight hits, including Hosmer's three-run homer. Sanmartin also issued a bases-loaded walk.

Later in the inning, Cronenworth's three-run triple off Jeff Hoffman made it 9-1.

In two straight starts against the Padres, Sanmartin (0-3) have been tagged for a combined 14 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings.

Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who came off the 10-day injured list following a strained right hamstring, doubled and scored in the fifth.

Senzel hit a solo homer in the ninth.

NICE PLAY, POP!

The play of the game was made by Reds fan Jacob Kingsley, who was seated in section 119 behind the visitors’ dugout with his wife, Jordan. Jacob caught Luis Campusano’s foul ball on the bounce in the fifth inning with his right hand while bottle-feeding his 11-month old son, Shepherd, with his left.

“Safety first, obviously," Jacob Kinglsey told Bally Sports. "I saw the ball pop up. Had some fierce competition. Wanted to protect him, baby first. It’s his first Reds game, we have the certificate. This will be a great memory for him.”

Said his wife: “It was like the coolest thing ever.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger (right knee sprain) will make a rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday after travel issues pushed the outing back a day.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (right shoulder strain) is expected to make two more rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville before rejoining the club.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (0-3, 5.54) is looking for his first win of the season in his fourth start. The Reds were outscored 11-2 in his first three outings. He'll be opposed by Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.74), who has struck out 10 in 10 1/3 innings.

