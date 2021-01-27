Hornqvist's shootout goal lifts Panthers over Blue Jackets

The Panthers won for just the second time in their last 11 games against Columbus. They hadn’t won at Nationwide Arena since 2007.

The Blue Jackets weren't sharp offensively in the first two periods, but scored on their first two shots on goal. They had just one more shot in the entire first period, and six in the second but managed to stay in the game and go ahead early in the third.

NEW FACES IN COLUMBUS

A blockbuster trade for Columbus last weekend sent unhappy Pierre Luc-Dubois to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Laine is still trying to get visa issues worked out, and Roslovic is taking more time to get into game shape. He could be in the lineup Thursday. Koivu, a center who signed a one-year contract with Columbus after 15 seasons with the Minnesota Wild, played for the first time after coming off the COVID list. He missed a shot in the shootout.

SQUEEZE THEM IN

Because of COVID postponements of series against Dallas and Carolina, the Panthers will have to squeeze in 53 games in the next 101 days.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets play five of the next seven games at home. The Panthers have three more on the road before heading back to South Florida.

