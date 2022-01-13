Honda exec: High auto prices may drop, but not dramatically

Edmunds Executive Analyst Jessica Caldwell says Honda's situation is typical of the rest of the U.S. industry. She expects production increases, but says automakers have 75% fewer vehicles on dealer lots than in a normal year. And many of those already have been sold.

As a result, people currently are paying an average of $700 over the sticker price for an average of $46,426. “I think that overage that we're seeing is probably going to come down," she said.

Gardner said Honda continues to see shortages of chips, and that ports are still clogged, slowing the flow of parts to the point that Honda has at times had to pay extra for air freight shipments. The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus also is starting to hit factory workers, affecting production, he said.

Honda also announced Wednesday that it will roll out an all-new HR-V subcompact SUV this year, followed by an all-new CR-V compact SUV, and a new Pilot larger SUV.