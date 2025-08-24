Homers by Tellez and Pederson back Kelly's pitching as Rangers blank Guardians 5-0 to sweep series

The Rangers (66-66) have won three straight for the first time since sweeping Atlanta from July 25-27. They’re back at .500 for the first time since Aug. 14.

Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Wyatt Langford blooped a two-run single into shallow right field. Pederson added a solo shot in the seventh.

The Guardians (64-65) were shut out on eight singles over the final 19 innings of the series and have lost four in a row overall, dropping below .500 for the first time since July 29.

Gavin Williams (8-5) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. Williams leads the majors this season with 72 walks.

Key moment

Tellez, a left-handed hitter, homered off Williams, who leads the majors with a .146 opponents’ batting average against lefty hitters.

Key stats

The Rangers have the majors’ best team ERA (3.43) while the Guardians have the majors’ lowest team batting average (.225). Cleveland has been shut out an AL-most 14 times.

Up next

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.62 ERA) faces Tampa Bay LHP Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.86) on Monday to begin a six-game homestand.

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-5, 2.76 ERA) returns to the rotation Monday at home against Angels RHP José Soriano (8-9, 4.00) after missing a scheduled turn last Wednesday to manage his workload following some shoulder fatigue. Texas’ lone All-Star this season, deGrom has one win following the break and is 0-3 in his last four starts.

