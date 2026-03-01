Holmstrom's OT goal gives Islanders 4-3 win over Blue Jackets and extends winning streak to 4

It was Holmstrom's 14th goal of the season and his second in overtime. The Islanders are 8-0 in overtime games this season, the only team in the league that hasn't lost in the extra period.

Scott Mayfield had a goal and assist for the Islanders. Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to erase a two-goal deficit. Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots.

Columbus' Zach Wereneki, who had the assist on Jack Hughes' goal in the United States' gold-medal victory over Canada at the Olympics, had a pair of assists and extended his points streak to a nine games, the longest run by a defenseman in franchise history.

Werenski, second among NHL defensemen with 65 points, has 13 in his last nine games (two goals, 11 assists). It was Werenski’s 21st multipoint game this season and the 100th of his 10-year career. With 621 games played, he's the fifth-fastest active defenseman to reach the mark.

Isac Lundeström, Mason Marchment, Adam Fantilli had Columbus' goals. Greaves made 22 saves.

Columbus is seven points behind the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division and five back of Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Marchment, whose goal 3:58 into the second gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead, has 10 goals in 16 games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired in a trade from Seattle on Dec. 19. That's the fewest games a Columbus player has needed to reach double-digit goals.

Up next

Islanders: Host Florida on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: At New York Rangers on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl