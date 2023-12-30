Holmes scores 27, Dayton beats Longwood 78-69

Led by Daron Holmes' 27 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Longwood Lancers 78-69
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 27 points helped Dayton defeat Longwood 78-69 on Saturday.

Holmes added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (10-2). Koby Brea scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Kobe Elvis had 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the seventh straight win for the Flyers.

Johnathan Massie led the way for the Lancers (12-3) with 15 points. Michael Christmas added 12 points and seven rebounds for Longwood. In addition, Walyn Napper finished with 12 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

