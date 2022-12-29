journal-news logo
Holmes scores 22 as Dayton defeats Duquesne 69-57

Led by Daron Holmes' 22 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Duquesne Dukes 69-57 on Wednesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes had 22 points in Dayton's 69-57 victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night to open the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule.

Holmes had 13 rebounds for the Flyers (9-5). R.J. Blakney shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Mustapha Amzil recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Clark III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (10-4). Duquesne also got 11 points and four assists from Tevin Brewer. In addition, Dae Dae Grant had eight points and two steals.

Dayton led Duquesne 37-32 at the half, with Blakney (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Dayton outscored Duquesne by seven points over the final half, while Holmes led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Dayton visits Davidson while Duquesne hosts Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

