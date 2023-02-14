Holmes powers No. 2 Indiana's rout of No. 13 Ohio State

Indiana’s 54 points in the first half were its highest of the season.

The Buckeyes rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 24-14. McMahon and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points apiece in the period, and Eboni Walker made a long jumper to make it 60-50 with 2:11 left.

Scalia and Grace Berger stopped the comeback, each making a 3-pointer and preventing Ohio State from getting within single digits in helping the Hoosiers close on an 8-3 run.

Indiana held Ohio State to six points in the fourth quarter and finished with 60% shooting.

Ohio State was without starters Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova due to injuries.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers beat a ranked team for the eighth time this season, extending their program record, and currently have their longest winning streak under coach Teri Moren.

Ohio State: Injuries have plagued Ohio State during its recent slump. The Buckeyes were missing two starters in Mikulasikova and Sheldon against the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes have lost five of their last seven after beginning the season 19-0.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Michigan on Thursday.

Ohio State: At Penn State on Thursday

