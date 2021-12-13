Holmes, No. 10 Indiana roll past No. 20 Ohio State 86-66

The Hoosiers jumped ahead 10-0 and held the Big Ten’s top offense scoreless over the first 5:05 in the first quarter. Indiana led 43-29 at halftime, the most points Ohio State has allowed in the first half this season.

Ohio State also gave up 17 turnovers, allowing the Hoosiers to score 26 points off those giveaways.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers picked up their second Top 25 win in their fourth ranked matchup this season. It was also their third consecutive win.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had trouble getting buckets to fall all game, shooting a season-worst 36.4%. Ohio State had shot better than 47.1% in its last seven games.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Alabama State on Wednesday.

