Holmes II leads Dayton past Fordham 68-61

1 hour ago
DaRon Holmes II scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Malachi Smith scored 13 to lead Dayton to a 68-61 win over Fordham

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Malachi Smith scored 13 to lead Dayton to a 68-61 win over Fordham on Tuesday night.

Toumani Camara added 11 points for Dayton (13-7, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Darius Quisenberry scored 17 points for the Rams (9-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Josh Colon-Navarro scored 15 and Kyle Rose 11

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

