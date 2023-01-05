Holmes has 20 in Dayton's 76-56 win over Saint Joseph's

Holmes had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10). R.J. Blakney shot 7 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Toumani Camara shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

The Hawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Charlie Brown, who recorded 13 points and three steals. Saint Joseph's also got 12 points and two steals from Erik Reynolds II. Kacper Klaczek had 11 points.