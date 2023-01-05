journal-news logo
Holmes has 20 in Dayton's 76-56 win over Saint Joseph's

Led by Daron Holmes' 20 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Saint Joseph's Hawks 76-56 on Wednesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 20 points helped Dayton defeat Saint Joseph's 76-56 on Wednesday night for the Flyers' sixth straight win.

Holmes had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10). R.J. Blakney shot 7 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Toumani Camara shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

The Hawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Charlie Brown, who recorded 13 points and three steals. Saint Joseph's also got 12 points and two steals from Erik Reynolds II. Kacper Klaczek had 11 points.

Dayton led 38-30 at halftime. Dayton pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points with six minutes to go.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

