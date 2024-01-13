Holmes' 33 lead Dayton past Duquesne 72-62

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daron Holmes' 33 points led Dayton past Duquesne 72-62 on Friday night.

Holmes had 12 rebounds for the Flyers (13-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nate Santos scored nine points and added eight rebounds. Javon Bennett was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding six assists. The Flyers prolonged their winning streak to 10 games.

Dae Dae Grant led the Dukes (9-6, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jimmy Clark III added 12 points and four steals for Duquesne. Jake DiMichele also had 12 points and two steals.

Dayton took the lead with 19:27 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 31-21 at halftime, with Holmes racking up 14 points. Dayton used a 9-2 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 43-29 with 13:34 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Dayton hosts Saint Louis and Duquesne plays Richmond at home.

