journal-news logo
X

Holmes' 24 lead Dayton past Western Michigan 67-47

news
53 minutes ago
Led by Daron Holmes' 24 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 67-47 on Wednesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 24 points helped Dayton defeat Western Michigan 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Holmes also added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (4-4). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Broncos (2-6) were led in scoring by Lamar Norman Jr., who finished with 10 points. Tafari Simms added nine points for Western Michigan. Javaughn Hannah also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
2
Hamilton High School officials say student brought gun to school
3
Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, featuring German wares and food, open this...
4
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...
5
Popular root beer stand in Madison Twp. opens this weekend
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top