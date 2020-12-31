Holding company buys Lake Michigan car ferry SS Badger

It now operates between Ludington in western Michigan and Manitowoc in Wisconsin and was designated a national historic landmark in 2016.

“We’re keeping most of the employees,” Barker said. “It’s a great operation, and it’s our goal to continue that operation in Ludington.”

The SS Badger, the other ships and the carferry and shipping companies had been owned by Bob Manglitz, Don Clingan and Jim Anderson.

“The communities of Manitowoc and Ludington and the people have a sense of ownership in the Badger,” Manglitz said after the sale. “It was like nothing I have ever been involved with.”