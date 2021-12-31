Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Holden scores 22 to lead Wright State over Milwaukee 80-75

news
56 minutes ago
Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State narrowly beat Milwaukee 80-75

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 80-75 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 14 points for Wright State (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (3-9, 1-2). Josh Thomas added 15 points and Joey St. Pierre had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Miami University professor honored for work that secured $2.5M grant
2
‘Baby Bearcats’ get onesies to support UC in Cotton Bowl
3
Weekend weather: Rain becomes widespread Saturday; Light snow possible...
4
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
5
Chubby Howard remembered as steel guitar hall of famer, storied radio...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top