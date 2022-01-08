Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Holden scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 72-58

news
1 hour ago
Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright State (8-7, 5-1 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Grant Basile added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points.

Azariah Seay had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-11, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Bakari LaStrap added 11 points. Boston Stanton III had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Fairfield to consider hiring firm to design city’s newest water tower
2
PHOTOS: 20th Anniversary of President George W. Bush signing No Child...
3
Middletown’s Central Avenue project awarded to Troy company
4
20 years ago ago today: Presidential bill signing at Hamilton High...
5
New director of education, outreach at Fitton Center aims to grow...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top