Holden, Hall lead Wright State past Bowling Green 85-67

Jaylon Hall added 17 points with five assists for the Raiders, while Loudon Love chipped in 16. Love also had 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Love, with 920 career boards, surpassed Bill Edwards (1990-93) as the all-time career rebounds leader for Wright State. Love came into the game with 904 rebounds, trailing Edwards by three, tied the mark at 13:18 of the first half and took over the top spot with a board at 11:58.