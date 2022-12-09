Holden beats buzzer with 3, No. 25 Ohio State edges Rutgers

Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1). Aundre Hyatt added 13 points and Cam Spencer had 11.

STATUS REPORT

Guards Eugene Brown III and Isaac Likekele were unavailable for the Buckeyes. Brown remains in concussion protocol and Likekele is tending to a personal matter.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights gave up field goals at a 46% clip, just a game after holding then-No. 10 Indiana to 30.4% in a 63-48 victory Saturday.

Ohio State: Without assists leader Likekele, Thornton spread the ball around and had five assists. The Buckeyes managed 14 assists.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Seton Hall on Sunday.

Ohio State: Plays North Carolina on Dec. 17 in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

___

