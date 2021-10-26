Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

Bjorkstrand has three multipoint games this season.

The Jackets appeared to go up 2-0 at 7:17 of the second, but Cole Sillinger’s shot was deemed not fully across the goal line.

Hofmann made it 2-0 and brought the home crowd to its feet with his first NHL goal at 10:39 of the second, a shot off a feed from Bjorkstrand.

Columbus went up 3-0 on Werenski’s goal at 5:14 of the third, redirecting a Sean Kuraly shot and giving Kuraly his first point since joining his hometown team from Boston.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 17:41 of the third after Holtby was pulled for an extra skater.

An empty-netter by Texier at 18:11 extended the Columbus lead to 4-1.

Holtby, who made his fifth start in six games, stopped 22 shots in the loss.

