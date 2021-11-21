journal-news logo
Hodge scores 27 to carry Cleveland State past Canisius 80-70

news
3 hours ago
D'Moi Hodge had 27 points as Cleveland State topped Canisius 80-70

CLEVELAND (AP) — D'Moi Hodge had 27 points as Cleveland State got past Canisius 80-70 on Saturday.

Chris Greene had 15 points for Cleveland State (2-2). Deante Johnson added 10 points. Torrey Patton had eight rebounds and six assists.

Siem Uijtendaal had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (0-4). Malek Green added 15 points. Jacco Fritz had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

