Hodge scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 84-71

Yahel Hill had 17 points for Cleveland State (16-5, 12-2 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Torrey Patton added 15 points. Deante Johnson had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

DeAndre Gholston had 14 points for the Panthers (7-17, 5-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Josh Thomas added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Newby had 12 points.