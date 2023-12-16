Hill has 29 as Bowling Green defeats UMKC 79-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill had 29 points in Bowling Green's 79-69 win against UMKC on Saturday.

Hill had five rebounds for the Falcons (7-3). Jason Spurgin added 20 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Rashaun Agee had 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Khristion Courseault finished with 18 points and six assists for the Kangaroos (5-7. UMKC also got 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks from Allen David Mukeba Jr.. In addition, Jamar Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowling Green plays Tuesday against Hampton at home, and UMKC visits East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

