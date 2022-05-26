Highsmith returns to Hurricanes as GM of football operations

Highsmith rushed for the touchdown that put Miami ahead to stay in its 31-30 win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl following the 1983 season for the Hurricanes' first national championship.

He was drafted third overall by the Houston Oilers in 1987, one of three Miami players — No. 1 Vinny Testaverde and No. 9 Jerome Brown being the others — who were taken in the first nine picks that year.