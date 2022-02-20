Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Hicks scores 16 to carry Temple past Cincinnati 75-71

news
48 minutes ago
Zach Hicks had 16 points off the bench to carry Temple to a 75-71 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Hicks came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Temple to a 75-71 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Damian Dunn had 15 points for Temple (15-9, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Hysier Miller added 13 points. Tai Strickland had 11 points.

Temple scored 47 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jeremiah Davenport tied a season high with 24 points for the Bearcats (17-10, 7-7). David DeJulius added 13 points. Ody Oguama had 11 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. Temple defeated Cincinnati 61-58 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Central Avenue construction begins soon, business owner concerned about...
2
Road to Butler County auditor’s legal troubles complex
3
McCrabb: Formerly homeless Army veteran teaches valuable lessons before...
4
Boxing program aims to help patients with Parkinson’s Disease
5
Liberty Twp. approves Shake Shack, Torchy’s Tacos and Optima...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top