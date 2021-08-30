Heupel names Michigan transfer Joe Milton Vols' starting QB

“Decision-making at the quarterback position is a must,” Heupel said. “Guys who make a consistently bad decision are going to get you beat. You have to put the ball in the right players’ hands at the right time."

Runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2000 as a player at Oklahoma, Heupel has designed a prolific offense that averaged 544 yards and 43 points over the last three years at Central Florida. The design is for an up-tempo game that hinges on quick decisions by the quarterback.

Milton was not available Monday. Earlier in preseason camp, he talked about how the new Tennessee offense complemented his skills.

“You don’t have to be a robot on the field,” Milton said. “This offense lets me be who I am. Get out on the field, react and have fun.”

Cedric Tillman, likely one of Milton’s top receivers, is looking forward to what they can become.

“I saw me and Joe’s chemistry develop after the first week of camp,” Tillman said Monday. “Joe has a strong arm. As we go through the season, we’ll both get better.”

___

