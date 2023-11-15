Hernandez scores 24 as Southern Indiana slips past Tiffin 68-65

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiah Hernandez had 24 points in Southern Indiana's 68-65 win against Tiffin on Tuesday.
Hernandez shot 7 of 12 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Screaming Eagles (1-3). AJ Smith scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds and four steals. Jordan Tillmon had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).
The Dragons were led in scoring by Morgan Taylor, who finished with 13 points. Carius Key added 11 points for Tiffin. In addition, Joshua Rivers finished with 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
