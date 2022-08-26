Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

The Crew are 7-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34 goals led by Hernandez with eight.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenner has scored nine goals and added four assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has scored eight goals for the Crew. Luis Diaz has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 1-1-8, averaging two goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.