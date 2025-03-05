Henry has 23 as Eastern Michigan beats Ohio 83-79

Henry shot 8 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (16-14, 9-8). Jalen Terry scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Da'Sean Nelson shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Jackson Paveletzke led the Bobcats (16-14, 10-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five assists. Shereef Mitchell added 17 points and three steals for Ohio. AJ Clayton finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Nelson put up eight points in the first half for Eastern Michigan, who went into halftime tied 38-38 with Ohio. Henry's 15-point second half helped Eastern Michigan close out the four-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Eastern Michigan visits Kent State and Ohio travels to play Toledo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.