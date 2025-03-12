Henderson and De La Cruz among 11 players whose contracts unilaterally renewed by their teams

A first-time All-Star, Henderson hit .281 with 37 homers, 92 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. The 23-year-old shortstop had a $756,200 salary and earned an additional $2,007,178 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool that started in 2022. He is on track to be eligible for arbitration next winter.

De La Cruz will earn $770,000 in the major leagues and $371,250 in the minors. Also a first time All-Star, the 23-year-old shortstop hit .259 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs while leading the big leagues with 67 stolen bases and 218 strikeouts. He earned $742,500 in salary and $860,710 from the bonus pool.

Miller will earn $765,000 while in the major leagues and $370,000 in the minors. The 26-year-old right-hander, who led the big leagues with 510 pitches at 100 mph or more last year while saving 28 games, would get paid $370,000 in the unlikely event he is sent to the minors. He earned the $740,000 big league minimum last year plus $825,276 in the bonus pool.

The A’s also renewed outfielder JJ Bleday ($770,000/$372,500), right-handers Joey Estes ($760,000/$296,738) and Tyler Ferguson ($760,000/$234,920), second baseman Zack Gelof ($765,000/$370,000) and catcher Shea Langeliers ($770,000/$372,500).

Langaliers and Bledey were renewed for the third straight season and Gelof for the second in a row by the A's, who are starting the first of at least three years of playing home games at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento.

Baltimore also renewed outfielder Colton Cowser ($774,500/$371,400) and right-hander Albert Suárez ($825,000/$368,146).

Two-time Gold Glove outfielder Brenton Doyle was renewed by Colorado ($765,000/$371,000).

Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11. Renewals dropped from 12 last year, 15 in 2023 and 16 in 2022.

Players become eligible for salary arbitration once they have three years of major league service, or are in the top 22% by service time of those with at least two years and less than three. They can become free agents once they have six seasons of service.

