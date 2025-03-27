Heliot Ramos becomes 19th consecutive different opening-day LF for Giants, then homers

He saw 11 pitches, the most by a Giants player who homered since Michael Conforto, who went deep on the 12th pitch at Arizona on May 12, 2023.

The Giants have had a different left fielder start every season since Barry Bonds last played there in 2007. The 19-year streak matches the St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles franchise, which started a different left fielder every season from 1937 to 1955. It's also the longest streak of opening days by a team starting a different player at one position since 1900.

Ramos made 66 appearances in left in 2024, including 59 starts. Conforto, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, started in left for the Giants last season.

Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts succeeded Bonds in left field in 2008.

