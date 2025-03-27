Heliot Ramos becomes 19th consecutive different opening-day LF for Giants, then homers

Heliot Ramos became the 19th player to start in left field for the San Francisco Giants over the past 19 season openers, and the move paid off when he homered against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday
San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos celebrates his two-run homer as he round the bases in the fourth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, March, 27, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos celebrates his two-run homer as he round the bases in the fourth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, March, 27, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Heliot Ramos became the 19th player to start in left field for the San Francisco Giants over the past 19 season openers, and the move paid off when he homered against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

In the fourth inning, Ramos worked the count to 3-2 against Reds starter Hunter Greene and then fouled off five straight pitches before lofting a two-run homer to right field, cutting the Giants' deficit to 3-2.

He saw 11 pitches, the most by a Giants player who homered since Michael Conforto, who went deep on the 12th pitch at Arizona on May 12, 2023.

The Giants have had a different left fielder start every season since Barry Bonds last played there in 2007. The 19-year streak matches the St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles franchise, which started a different left fielder every season from 1937 to 1955. It's also the longest streak of opening days by a team starting a different player at one position since 1900.

Ramos made 66 appearances in left in 2024, including 59 starts. Conforto, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, started in left for the Giants last season.

Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts succeeded Bonds in left field in 2008.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos (17) homers celebrates his two-run homer with Jung Hoo Lee (51) in the fourth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, March, 27, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Butler County legislators to discuss property taxes in Monday forum
2
Blooms & Berries announces new Tulip Trail after canceling Strawberry...
3
Nuxhall archives soon to be available online via Fairfield library
4
Roadways, sidewalks and bridges: OKI wants your opinion
5
Jungle Jim’s stresses vigilance in tariff’s put in place by Trump...