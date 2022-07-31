Hedges drives in 2 to break tie, put Guardians over Rays 5-3

Ryan Thompson replaced McClanahan with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and after getting an out gave up the go-ahead hit to Hedges.

The Guardians went up 3-0 in the second when Myles Straw had a two-run single and José Ramírez picked up his 84th RBI with a base hit.

Tampa Bay responded in the bottom of the second when Isaac Paredes hit a leadoff double, went to third on Bryan Shaw’s wild pitch and scored the first of two Tampa Bay runs when catcher Hedges was charged with an error for an errant throw to third.

Ji-man Choi tied it at 3-3 on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly. He also had a run-scoring grounder during the second.

Shaw allowed two runs, two hits and three walks over two innings in second consecutive start after 732 relief consecutive appearances.

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 14 games on a first-inning bunt single. He also threw out Brandon Lowe, who tried to score from second on Randy Arozarena's fifth-inning single.

BY THE NUMBERS

Peralta wore wearing No. 6, while INF Taylor Walls switched from 6 to 0. Peralta said 6 was his first big-league number and that he will talk with Walls to “take care of him” for giving up the number.

Walls and OF Mallex Smith (2017-18) are the only Tampa Bay players to wear No. 0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Terry Francona said 1B Josh Naylor was feeling better one day after experiencing numbness in his surgically repaired right ankle. … 1B Owen Miller (bruised right forearm) didn't play.

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said the reports on closer Nick Anderson’s (right elbow surgery) first outing with Triple-A Durham Saturday night were encouraging.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (7-5) is scheduled to start Monday night’s game against Arizona.

Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-3) is expected to face Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (7-8) Tuesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez and Franmil Reyes (32) celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Austin Hedges off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez and Franmil Reyes (32) celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Austin Hedges off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, center, hands the ball to manager Kevin Cash, left, as he is taken out of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is third baseman Yandy Diaz. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, center, hands the ball to manager Kevin Cash, left, as he is taken out of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is third baseman Yandy Diaz. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi reacts after flying out with the bases loaded off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Kirk McCarty during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Isaac Paredes scored on the play. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi reacts after flying out with the bases loaded off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Kirk McCarty during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Isaac Paredes scored on the play. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara