Heat face the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

The Heat and Cavaliers match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 46.7% and averaging 21.4 points. Kelly Olynyk is shooting 47.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Collin Sexton is averaging 23.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 9-1, averaging 105 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, nine steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points on 42.6% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.