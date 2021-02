Healthy Elvis shuts out Predators as Blue Jackets win 3-0

At the end of a largely disjointed first period, the Blue Jackets used some luck to get on the board. With 17 seconds left, Atkinson's shot on a rush caromed off the skate of Nashville defenseman Matt Benning as he was diving for the block, causing the puck to flutter up and over Saros.

Domi connected with a heavy one-timer from the right point to beat Saros at 4:56 of the second. Robinson added an empty-netter with 2:31 left in the game.

ICE CHIPS

Predators: Their last two games were postponed because of severe winter weather in Dallas. ... C Ryan Johansen missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury. ... D Mattias Ekholm and F Mathieu Olivier have each missed three with injuries.

Blue Jackets: D Zach Werenski, still apparently bothered by a lower-body injury suffered on Feb. 4, has missed five of the last six games. ... G Matiss Kivlieniks was taken off injured reserve and assigned to Cleveland of the AHL. ... Atkinson has posted a goal streak of at least five games for the second time in his career. He tallied in seven straight games in 2018-19.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the two-game series on Saturday in Columbus.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Nashville Predators' Jarred Tinordi, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros, front right, makkes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic as Dante Fabbro looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno, front, tries to control the puck as Nashville Predators' Jarred Tinordi defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones, right, knocks the puck away from Nashville Predators' Matt Duchene during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg, left, dumps the puck past and Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete