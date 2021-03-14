Hawks play the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 112-111 in the last meeting on Feb. 23. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Sexton is averaging 23.9 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.9% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: day to day (groin), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team).

