Haskins misses Washington practice, Allen to start at Giants

Haskins' future with Washington is uncertain. Owner Dan Snyder, since-fired president Bruce Allen and since-fired coach Jay Gruden were in charge when the team drafted him, and Rivera gave Haskins the opportunity to start after seeing signs of growth in training camp.

Since a comeback victory against Philadelphia in Week 1, he hasn't seen much of what he wanted. Haskins overall this season is 89 of 146 for 939 yards passing, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rivera said he'd like to see continued progression from the 23-year-old, even giving him third-team snaps at practice. That is stunted by his absence, with rookie practice squad QB Steven Montez taking Haskins' place in drills behind Allen and Smith.

One possibility is Washington following Arizona's path with Josh Rosen: opting to trade him after a regime change. The trade deadline is Oct. 29.

Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey tacles Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. Allen left the game with an injury. Ramsey was penalized for the hit. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber