Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12

Penalties helped put the Red Wolves in range for a 30-yard Dominic Zvada boot in the first quarter. Blown coverage and a missed tackle on a long James Blackman pass to Champ Flemings got them in range for another.

Blackman was 20 for 34 for 188 yards. Flemings caught 10 passes for 105.

THE TAKEWAY

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves looked for a short time like they might keep up, but once Ohio State cleaned up its mistakes the rout was on. The Arkansas State offense couldn't get any traction against ever-changing Ohio State defensive looks.

“When you play a team like Ohio State, every mistake is magnified,” Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said.

Ohio State: After taking a while to get going, the Buckeyes rolled over the out-manned Sunbelt Conference squad. Stroud, who was still trying to shake off the preseason rust in last week's 21-10 win over Notre Dame, showed that he's regained his touch.

“We’re playing with toughness, we’re playing with an edge, we’re taking care of the football and all those are positive things,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “But the negative things get us off schedule, and we don’t quite execute at a high level, and then it throws you off.”

HURTING WIDEOUTS

Starting receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were listed as game-time decisions, but neither ended up in uniform. Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury early in last week’s win over Notre Dame. Fleming has been dealing with an unspecified injury.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

The Buckeyes were penalized nine times for 85 yards, after drawing seven flags costing 75 yards last week against Notre Dame. Cornerback Denzel Ward drew two pass-interference flags in the same series in the first half.

“That's unacceptable,” Day said. “We've got to get that cleaned up.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A flashy offensive showing in the rout of a heavy underdog should keep the Buckeyes where they are.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: At Memphis next Saturday night.

Ohio State: Hosts Toledo next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, right, turns up field against Arkansas State defensive back Eddie Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, right, turns up field against Arkansas State defensive back Eddie Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison scores a touchdown against Arkansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison scores a touchdown against Arkansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Arkansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Arkansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, throws a apss against Arkansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, throws a apss against Arkansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman throws a pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman throws a pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas State Champ Flemings, right, catches a pass over Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Arkansas State Champ Flemings, right, catches a pass over Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, right, stiff arms Arkansas State punter Alston Elam during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, right, stiff arms Arkansas State punter Alston Elam during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to get away from Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to get away from Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete