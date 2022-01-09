Harris scores 20 to propel Memphis past Cincinnati 87-80

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had a season-high 20 points as Memphis topped Cincinnati 87-80 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday.
Lester Quinones scored 18 points for the Tigers (9-5, 3-1). Josh Minott added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emoni Bates had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Jeremiah Davenport had 21 points to pace the Bearcats (11-5, 1-2). Mika Adams-Woods and David DeJulius both finished with 15 points and six assists.
