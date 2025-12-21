Harness leads Western Michigan against No. 21 Ohio State after 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits No. 21 Ohio State after Alli Harness scored 23 points in Western Michigan's 65-58 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-0 in home games. Ohio State has an 8-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 2-3 in road games. Western Michigan is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

Ohio State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 37.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kailey Starks is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Broncos. D’Myjah Bolds is averaging 8.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.