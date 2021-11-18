Harden, Nets outlast short-handed Cavaliers, 109-99

Cleveland played without center Jarrett Allen (illness), guard Collin Sexton (torn left meniscus), and forwards Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) and Lamar Stevens (sprained right ankle).

Brooklyn led 62-41 at the half, with Durant scoring 19 points and Harden 16. Cleveland outscored Brooklyn 32-19 in the third to cut it to 81-73.

“The second half we just had a meltdown,” Harden said. “They capitalized. They made shots. We got fortunate they missed a lot of open shots in the first half. The second half they made a lot of them.”

Brooklyn twice pushed the lead to 13 in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers outscored the Nets 8-2 in a 2:05 stretch to close to 96-89 with 4:43 left. Brooklyn finished the game by outscoring the Cavs 13-10.

“We definitely as you mentioned and (coach JB Bickerstaff) mentioned were throwing the punches rather than just (absorbing punches)," was how Love analyzed the difference between the first and second halves for Cleveland. “Shooting the ball with confidence and getting into the lane much better. There was so much we did better in the second half (and) really started to make (the Nets) feel us."

Love played in his first game after clearing COVID-19 protocols. He said he experienced “crazy muscle aches, sensitive skin, can't smell (or) taste...muscle spasms, fatigue and chest and head got hit pretty tough as well.”

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Host Golden State on Thursday night.

Nets: Host Orlando on Friday night.

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) talks to a fan during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) and James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin, right, deflects a pass from Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) drives past Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II