Harbaugh, No. 18 Michigan face stiff test vs No. 21 Gophers

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Penn State has won 22 of 23 against Indiana and is a seven-point road favorite. The Hoosiers have played Penn State tough the last two years, and getting the Nittany Lions in the opener at home presents an opportunity. Penn State will be without star running back Journey Brown (undisclosed illness) and linebacker Micah Parsons (opted out). Indiana QB Michael Penix, limited to six games in 2019 because of injury, is a dynamic talent.

LONG SHOT

Nebraska heads to No. 5 Ohio State as a 26-point underdog and without a road win over a Top 10 opponent since beating then-No. 2 Washington in 1997. Ohio State has won five straight in the series, outscoring the Huskers by an average of 53-19. Nebraska’s last win in the series was a come-from-behind 34-27 victory at home under Bo Pelini.

IMPACT PLAYER

Graduate transfer QB Peyton Ramsey will make his debut for Northwestern and new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian at home against Maryland. Ramsey started 23 games for Indiana and threw for more than 6,500 yards with 42 touchdowns. He had 300-yard passing games against Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue last season and gives Northwestern a huge upgrade at the position.

