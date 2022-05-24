Happ, Wisdom hit 3-run HRs, Cubs top Aquino, Reds 7-4

Aquino, who has struggled in recent years after a big rookie season, began the game with just one home run in 45 at-bats for the Reds in 2022.

David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-6) continued to struggle. He lasted four innings, allowing four runs and four hits and striking out five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Manager David Ross said C Willson Conteras, who left Saturday's game with tightness in his left hamstring, is getting better and probably will not have to go on the injury list.

Reds: RHP Connor Overton was placed on the 60-day injury list with back issues. ... LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Louisville before making his Reds debut. ... LHP Nick Lododo (lower back) has started throwing again. ... The Reds still have 13 players on the injured list.

MOVES

Reds OF Nick Senzel (COVID-19 list) was activated and started in center field. He went 0 for 5 and struck out three times. He missed 17 games. ... The Reds reinstated the following players from the COVID-19 restriction list following the road trip to Toronto: OF Albert Almora Jr., INF Brandon Drury and RHPs Joel Kuhnel and Tyler Mahle. .... Right-hander Graham Ashcraft, INF Taylor Motter and were sent back to Louisville after being brought up as substitute players for the Blue Jays series.

UP NEXT

The Cubs send RHP Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88) to the mound to face Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23) on Tuesday night.

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino runs the bases after his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, left, celebrates with teammate Frank Schwindel after scoring against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his RBI-double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino watches his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)