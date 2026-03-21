Hannah Hidalgo dazzles as Notre Dame rolls past Fairfield 79-60 in women's March Madness

Iyana Moore scored 18 points and Cassandre Prosper had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Fighting Irish won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Meghan Anderson led Fairfield with 21 points. The Stags led the nation in 3-pointers, making 11.4 per game, but were 9 of 29 beyond the arc, including 2 of 11 in the first half.

Hidalgo — an AP second-team All-America selection and two-time ACC player of the year — had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in the first half as the Fighting Irish had a 36-24 lead at the break.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness