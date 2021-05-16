Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Indians 7-3

Sheffield, a 25-year-old left-hander, was taken in the first round by the Indians in 2014, and McKenzie was drafted the next year. Cleveland traded Sheffield to the New York Yankees in 2016 in a deal for Andrew Miller.

Reliever Drew Steckenrider pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts to extend is streak to 13 1/3 innings with just one earned run allowed. Donovan Walton added a two-run triple in the eighth for the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez hit a solo homer for the Indians in the ninth.

TOUGH NIGHT

A day after hitting a home run and two doubles, prized Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic went 0 for 5 and struck out three times in his third major league game. The 21-year-old rookie spiked his helmet and glared at the plate umpire after his third strikeout, which came on three pitches, including two called strikes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: LF Eddie Rosario returned to the lineup after taking a pitch to the foot in Friday night’s loss to the Mariners. He was pulled in the ninth for a pinch-runner, but manager Terry Francona said he suffered no serious damage.

Mariners: INF/DH Ty France (wrist) will wear a splint up to five days and is taking anti-inflammatory drugs while on the 10-day injured list, manager Scott Servais said. France took a pitch to the forearm on April 28, and that may have eventually caused the soreness in the wrist, Servais said.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (4-2, 2.95) closes out the series for Cleveland. He’s given up two earned runs in 13 2/3 career innings against the Mariners and looks to extend his strikeout streak of at least eight in a record 20 straight games.

Mariners: Servais said he hadn’t yet decided on a starter for Sunday’s series finale in what will likely be a bullpen start.

