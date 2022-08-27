journal-news logo
Haniger lifts Mariners over Guardians 3-2 in 11 innings

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier hits a sacrifice fly scoring Eugenio Suarez against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier hits a sacrifice fly scoring Eugenio Suarez against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Mitch Haniger singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in a matchup of American League playoff contenders

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders.

Cleveland's lead in the AL Central was trimmed to three games over Minnesota, which blanked San Francisco. Seattle is clinging to a postseason spot in a tight wild-card race.

After a tense pitching duel between starters Shane Bieber and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners got a terrific effort from their bullpen and pulled it out.

Haniger hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 11th on a 2-0 pitch from All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (2-3) to score automatic runner Dylan Moore from second base.

First baseman Carlos Santana threw out a runner at the plate in the top of the 11th, and Penn Murfee (4-0) retired Tyler Freeman with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The first four runs of the game scored on sacrifice flies.

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is held back by third base coach Manny Acta as he argues with plate umpire Dan Merzel after he was tossed out for arguing a strike out call on Mariners' Jesse Winker against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is held back by third base coach Manny Acta as he argues with plate umpire Dan Merzel after he was tossed out for arguing a strike out call on Mariners' Jesse Winker against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is held back by third base coach Manny Acta as he argues with plate umpire Dan Merzel after he was tossed out for arguing a strike out call on Mariners' Jesse Winker against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel tosses Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais after he already tossed Mariners' Jesse Winker out for arguing a strike call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel tosses Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais after he already tossed Mariners' Jesse Winker out for arguing a strike call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel tosses Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais after he already tossed Mariners' Jesse Winker out for arguing a strike call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel throws out Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker after arguing a strike out call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel throws out Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker after arguing a strike out call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel throws out Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker after arguing a strike out call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty runs to catch a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty runs to catch a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty runs to catch a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan scores on a line-out hit by Josh Naylor against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan scores on a line-out hit by Josh Naylor against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan scores on a line-out hit by Josh Naylor against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario tags Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford out at second on a steal attempt during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario tags Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford out at second on a steal attempt during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario tags Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford out at second on a steal attempt during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Hedges, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Hedges, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Hedges, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez blows a bubble as he runs to the dugout while leaving the field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez blows a bubble as he runs to the dugout while leaving the field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez blows a bubble as he runs to the dugout while leaving the field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert works against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert works against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert works against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

