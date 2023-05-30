X

Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital

news
36 minutes ago
Authorities say a handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor’s appointment

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away Tuesday from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor's appointment, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center in Akron when he somehow removed the boot and ran off around 8 a.m. Conrad was wearing the boot for an undisclosed previous injury.

Conrad was being held in the county jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation, authorities said.

Numerous local law enforcement agencies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were searching for Conrad.

In Other News
1
Hamilton police seeks witnesses of weekend shooting
2
No injuries in fire on Southern Hills Boulevard in Hamilton
3
New homes ready for residents near Liberty Center
4
Plenty of openings in Middletown golf championships at Brown’s Run
5
Area vets getting millions in aid following PACT Act passage
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top