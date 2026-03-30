Hancock tosses 6 no-hit innings, Donovan homers as Mariners beat Guardians 8-0

Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter lined a clean single to right field leading off the seventh against reliever Cooper Criswell, ending Seattle’s bid for a combined no-hitter. Daniel Schneemann also singled in the eighth off Criswell, who finished the two-hitter for his second major league save.

Hancock joined Félix Hernández as the only Mariners pitchers to strike out nine or more in a hitless outing of at least six innings. Hernández did so when throwing a perfect game in 2012.

Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi (0-1) struggled to keep the Mariners’ offense at bay.

Leo Rivas hit an RBI single in the fourth and Donovan connected for his second homer with Seattle. Randy Arozarena added an RBI double in the fifth and Luke Raley had a run-scoring single.

Cal Raleigh, the AL MVP runner-up in 2025, drove in Donovan with a ground-rule double in the sixth. Arozarena knocked in Seattle’s final run in the eighth with an RBI single.

Up next

Guardians LHP Parker Messick gets the ball Monday in Los Angeles against RHP Roki Sasaki and the World Series champion Dodgers.

RHP Luis Castillo starts Monday night for Seattle against LHP Ryan Weathers in the first of three home games against the New York Yankees.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb