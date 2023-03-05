Hamonic, Stutzle score 2 each, Senators beat Blue Jackets

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, and Jake Sanderson and Mathieu Joseph each had two assists for the Senators. Cam Talbot finished with 19 saves to win for the fifth time in his last seven starts after losing four straight.

Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five of their last seven (2-3-2). Elvis Merzlikins started and gave up four goals on 23 shots before he was replaced early in the second period by newcomer Michael Hutchinson, who had 15 saves.