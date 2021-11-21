journal-news logo
Hammond lifts Niagara past Youngstown St. 58-53

Marcus Hammond had 19 points as Niagara narrowly defeated Youngstown State 58-53

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 19 points as Niagara edged past Youngstown State 58-53 on Sunday.

Sam Iorio had 10 points for Niagara (2-3). Rob Brown III added six rebounds. Jordan Cintron had seven rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 12 points for the Penguins (2-3). Michael Akuchie added 10 rebounds.

