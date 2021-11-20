journal-news logo
X

Hammond carries Niagara over SIU-Edwardsville 70-60

news
1 hour ago
Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play Friday night.

Greg Kuakumensah and Noah Thomasson added 15 points each for the Purple Eagles (1-2), while Justin Roberts scored 10.

Shamar Wright tied a career high with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (1-3). Ray'Sean Taylor and DeeJuan Pruitt both scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
UC researchers engineer bacteria to weaken cancer cell barriers
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
4
5 uplifting stories this week: Boy with cancer gets visit from Star...
5
Sheriff: Ross Schools employee no longer a suspect in sexual misconduct
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top